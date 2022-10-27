NZ-Afghanistan Group 1 match washed out

MELBOURNE, Oct 26: The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain here on Wednesday.

The Group 1 Super 12 match was scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST but rain forced the players to remain indoors.

Both teams shared a point each as rain refused to relent, forcing the umpires to call off the match.

The covers were removed ahead of the scheduled inspection, but the rain again came down heavily at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

For both New Zealand and Afghanistan, Wednesday’s game was their second outing in the Super 12 stage. (PTI)