AAP has proof of ‘operation lotus’ in Delhi, Telangana: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday played an audio clip of an alleged BJP man purportedly luring a TRS MLA in Telangana and discussing the party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs in the national capital.

The Deputy Chief Minister also showed the photograph of three men in the briefing and alleged that “all three Dalals (brokers) have been caught with Rs 100 crore kept aside for poaching the TRS MLAs.”

Addressing the media briefing, Sisodia alleged, “Today, a huge example has come to the fore of operation lotus, which is being carried out by the BJP. The way they buy legislators, they topple the elected governments.. such links have been found in Delhi and Telangana. AAP has proof of it.”

On October 27, three men were arrested during raids in Telangana and Rs 100 crore were seized, Sisodia said.

“All three men are linked to the BJP. There were attempts to poach four TRS MLAs. On October 28 (Friday), audio clips surfaced, which further gave details of the conspiracy,” Sisodia alleged.

“In this audio, the BJP’s dalal can be heard luring a TRS MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money has been kept aside for this purpose. He can be heard saying that he has spoken to Shah and B.L. Santosh,” Sisodia said.

“They tried to do this in Delhi and Punjab but they were unsuccessful. Similar attempts have been made in eight states. In Telangana, operation Lotus has been exposed,” Sisodia alleged.

“If it is Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP’s dalal is referring to, he should immediately be arrested and questioned,” the Delhi deputy chief minister demanded.

Sisodia further said that it is very dangerous for a country if its home minister is involved in such a conspiracy.

He also demanded that probe agency should investigate the matter so that truth can come out.