Dippu to lead M’laya in Vijay Hazare

Shillong, Nov 2: Dippu Ch Sangma will lead Meghalaya at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Meghalaya Cricket Association announced today.

The state’s campaign in the senior men’s one day tournament will begin on 12 November against Karnataka, with all seven games taking place in Kolkata. Dippu’s deputy will be Wanlambok Nongkhlaw. Meghalaya are grouped with Karnataka, Delhi, Assam, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Rajasthan along with Sikkim.

Meghalaya squad

Manish Kumar Rai, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Pringsang Sangma, Dippu Ch Sangma (C), Wanlambok Nongkhlaw (VC), Lerry G Sangma, Sanvert B Kurkalang, Riboklang Hynniewta, Abhishek Kumar, Chengkam Sangma, Lakhan Singh, Yogesh Tiwari, Punit Singh Bisht, Chirag Khurana, Rajesh Bishnoi.

Meghalaya support staff

Dheeraj Jadhav (head coach), Moisten Ch Marak (assistant coach), Himmat Singh (strength and conditioning coach), Surojit Biswas (physio), OL Warjri (manager).

Meghalaya fixtures

Meghalaya vs Karnataka, November 12

Meghalaya vs Delhi, November 13

Meghalaya vs Assam, November 15

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha, November 17

Meghalaya vs Jharkhand, November 19

Meghalaya vs Rajasthan, November 21

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, November 23