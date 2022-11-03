Dippu to lead M’laya in Vijay Hazare

By Our Reporter
Shillong, Nov 2: Dippu Ch Sangma will lead Meghalaya at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Meghalaya Cricket Association announced today.
The state’s campaign in the senior men’s one day tournament will begin on 12 November against Karnataka, with all seven games taking place in Kolkata. Dippu’s deputy will be Wanlambok Nongkhlaw. Meghalaya are grouped with Karnataka, Delhi, Assam, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Rajasthan along with Sikkim.
Meghalaya squad
Manish Kumar Rai, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Pringsang Sangma, Dippu Ch Sangma (C), Wanlambok Nongkhlaw (VC), Lerry G Sangma, Sanvert B Kurkalang, Riboklang Hynniewta, Abhishek Kumar, Chengkam Sangma, Lakhan Singh, Yogesh Tiwari, Punit Singh Bisht, Chirag Khurana, Rajesh Bishnoi.
Meghalaya support staff
Dheeraj Jadhav (head coach), Moisten Ch Marak (assistant coach), Himmat Singh (strength and conditioning coach), Surojit Biswas (physio), OL Warjri (manager).
Meghalaya fixtures
Meghalaya vs Karnataka, November 12
Meghalaya vs Delhi, November 13
Meghalaya vs Assam, November 15
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha, November 17
Meghalaya vs Jharkhand, November 19
Meghalaya vs Rajasthan, November 21
Meghalaya vs Sikkim, November 23
