M’laya to partake in East Zone Sub Jr National Roll Ball Championship

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 4: A 10 member Roll Ball players from the state have qualified for 2nd East Zone Sub Jr National Roll Ball Championship to be held at Guwahati, Assam from November 4-6. The team is accompanied with Meghalaya Roll Ball Association office bearers – Suklang Dkhar, Kordor Pyrbot, Joshua Sohtun and Cyprian Dkhar.

Roll Ball is an Indian born, internationally recognised sport.

Nine states – Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand,Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim are participating in 2nd East Zone National Roll Ball Championship.

Meghalaya Squad:

Kevin Dkhar (Captain), Dawanme Geaorge Chyrmang (Vice-Captain), Adriel Bakynsai, Gareth Ezekiel Kharbyngar (GK), Hubert Mewanjanai, Daniel Nongdhar, Jake Hynniewta (GK), Luke Kindo Blah, Hazaia Jeron Ksan Syiem and Arthur SH Syiemlieh. Suklang Dkhar (Coach), and Kordor Pyrbot (Manager).