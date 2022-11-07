M’laya batters have task cut out vs Uttarakhand

SHILLONG, Nov 6: Pressure will be on Meghalaya’s batters when play resumes on Day 3 on Monday in their first U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy against Uttarakhand in Mangaldai, Assam.

Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field, dismissing Meghalaya for 96 in their first innings. Mrityunjay Bharali top-scored with 43.

Uttarakhand then amassed 556/8 declared by tea on Sunday, with an unbeaten double century of 202 by their captain, Shashwat Dangwal. For Meghalaya, Raghav Magotra bagged 3/133.

Requiring 461 runs just to make Uttarakhand bat again, Meghalaya ended Day 2 on 50/2, trailing by 410.