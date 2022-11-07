Lanka’s Danushka arrested in Sydney

SYDNEY, Nov 6: Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who was with the national squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, was arrested on charges of sexual assault here on Sunday.

It has been learnt that the 31-year-old Gunathilaka was arrested and taken to Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday following an investigation into alleged sexual assault of a woman on November 2.

“Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested for an alleged rape. The Sri Lankan team has left Australia without him,” a source aware of the developments told PTI.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said it will take strict action against the player if found guilty.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Gunathilaka and the woman were in touch for a number of days after connecting via an online dating app. The paper also reported that the arrest was made from a Sydney hotel before 1 am local time as the Sri Lankan team was preparing to leave the airport for a 6 am flight back home.

New South Wales Police Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said the woman took enough precautions before going on a date with Gunathilaka.

“It was just unfortunate. It has nothing to do with meeting on a dating app or anything,” Doherty was quoted as saying in Australian media. (PTI)