Mukul tears into NPP, says prevailing atmosphere is of helplessness in state

Tura, Nov 7: The leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma, once again tore into the NPP-led MDA government over the situation that the state is currently in due to alleged mis-governance by the ruling party.

“I am the son of teachers and it pains my heart to see that teachers are being lathi charged for demanding what their right. This is despite the meager salaries that they get. As the son of a teacher, who went through the same schooling system, I understand their pains and this government has been acting against them. This just shows where their priorities lie,” said the leader of the Opposition and TMC leader.

“I have been a part of serving the people and the development of the state since 1997 but have never seen teacher’s lathi-charged and youths going crazy due to unemployment. This is what is happening in our state. I do not condone lawlessness but this government has done nothing to take care of the residents of the state,” said Mukul to a gathering of people this afternoon.

He made the statement during a meeting held this afternoon in the border town of Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills where the TMC inaugurated another office in the district in an effort to strengthen their party and its activities.

Mukul further stated that the current feeling in the state was of helplessness and people were facing the brunt of it.

“This government has left hundreds of schools without teachers and thousands without an education. I have raised the matter multiple times in the Assembly and have warned the government that children cannot suffer the lack of education. What will happen if the school system fails while we look the other way? This government has failed the people on so many front but the worst and most affected in the field of education,” he said.

The constituency level party worker meeting in Tikrikilla saw the presence of over 2000 people who crammed the small space just to hear the TMC leader.

“Most of the welfare projects that we had initiated during our time has been done away with by the present government and the results are there for all of you to see. We received grants from ADB, World Bank and JICA during the time when we were in power and hundreds of projects (infrastructure or others) were inaugurated. However ever since they (MDA) came on board, nothing new has developed in the state. Is this how a government should work for the welfare of the people,” asked Mukul to the crowd.

Earlier calling the Tikrikilla constituency an embodiment of the idea of India and its diversity, he said that everyone knew each other’s languages and respected their own differences.

“Tikrikilla is an embodiment of India and its diversity where everyone is different and yet the same. We are all like a family but there are forces that look to divide and rule. While we work to bring everyone together while others try to divide,” he asserted.

He added that the Indian National Congress (INC) earlier too had the same vision but not the wherewithal or the intent to see to its fruition.

“When we are able to serve, we feel enthused just like a mother who is able to provide what her child desperately wants. I have been serving since the past 27 years and wish to do so going forward,” he said.

The former CM felt that the sense of insecurity was one of the driving factors of the lawlessness in the state.

“As a doctor I can tell you that the sense of insecurity can have serious implications on behaviour and angst. Parents spend their entire lives to bring up their children but when their children get no opportunity for jobs, their anger comes out. This is what is currently happening in the state and we can blame no one but the state government for this situation,” said Mukul.

The AITC leader further alleged that the incumbent government had done nothing to alleviate the pains of the people in the last five years.

The program also saw the presence of Mahendraganj MLA, Dikkanchi D Shira, Chokpot MLA, Lazarus Sangma, along with MDCs Cherak W Momin, Pardinand D Shira, Rinaldo K Sangma along with other TMC leaders during the meeting.

Earlier speaking during the meeting, Cherak thanked Mukul Sangma for his part in ending militancy in Garo Hills through various developmental programmes.

“He (Mukul) was able to bring money from various sources for the state as well as ensure that development was undertaken without bias. Currently if you go to any department there is only one answer – there is no money. This is the difference,” said Cherak.