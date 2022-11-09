Rohit escapes serious injury

Adelaide, Nov 8: The Indian cricket team survived a scare ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal against England as skipper Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during training on Tuesday, but it did not turn out to be a serious injury.

Rohit was undergoing usual practice drills as he faced team’s throwdown expert S Raghu at the Adelaide Oval when a short ball jumped off the length area and hit his right forearm.

The captain, who was attempting a pull shot and missed the ball, was visibly in pain. After applying ice pack on the injured arm and resting for a while, Rohit resumed his training.

Team sources said the skipper is doing fine and should play the semifinal against England on Thursday.

“He didn’t feel much discomfort when he batted for the second time. CT scan or x-ray might not be needed. Also we have one day in the middle which is also optional session. It doesn’t look serious as of now,” a source privy to the development told PTI.

Rohit looked desolate and in considerable pain when he was watching the training session from a distance, sitting on an ice box, after being hit. Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was seen talking to him for a considerable amount of time.

Rohit resumed his training after some time but throwdown experts were told not to go full throttle as he mostly played defensive shots to check if his movements were okay. During the second training session on Tuesday after being hit, Rohit continued to play a few pull shots with Raghu getting it to rear from length.

India take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday. (PTI)