Rugala, folk song competition mark day two of Wangala   

Tura, Nov 11: Rugala Ceremony along with folk song competition marked the second day of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival at the permanent site of the A’chik Heritage Village at Wangala A’dam in Chibragre, where leader of the Opposition Mukul M Sangma was the Chief Guest.

Expressing his gratitude to the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee for being able to organize the festival, Mukul M Sangma lauded the committee members for choosing this wonderful site. Stating that the festival was organized for many years at Asanang, but had to be shifted due to various constraints, he thanked the concerned Nokma and the clan members for generously donating the land. Recalling and acknowledging the immense contributions of the founding members of the committee, he said that in spite of various challenges faced they have taken this festival to this present state.

Chairperson, Meghalaya State Commission for Climate Change and Sustainable Development Ferlin C A Sangma who participated as the Guest of Honour and Chairman, Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee, Ronald Rikman Sangma were among others who also spoke on the day.

The highlight of the second day included ‘Rugala’ which was performed by the Nokma (A Village Chief) where first hand special rice-beer along with cooked rice and the vegetables are given to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver. Other than the rugala ceremony, the second day of the festival witnessed Ajia Doroa and Folk Song Competition organized with an aim to promote the traditional music and musical instruments of the Garo tribe.

Other dignitaries who participated on the second day included, Rangsakona MLA, Zenith M Sangma, Salmanpara MLA, Winnerson Sangma, MDC, Sadiarani Sangma, Nokma Council President, Skylance G Momin as well as district officials, members of the Wangala Committee and tourist from the country and abroad.