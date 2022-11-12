Complaint against Bengal minister in NCW over remarks against President

Kolkata, Nov 12: Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan has sought National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma’s intervention in ensuring the arrest of state minister Akhil Giri over his derogatory comments on President Draupadi Murmu’s looks.
Immediately after that, Khan forwarded his letter to the NCW chairperson seeking her intervention in ensuring the arrest of Giri. He has also requested the NCW chairperson to ensure that Giri is also dismissed from his chair as a member of West Bengal legislative Assembly.
In his letter, Khan said that Draupadi Murmu as the President is the highest leader for 140 crore Indians. “This is an insult to our democratic system. This is an insult to our constitutional structure and this insult is of all 140 crore Indian citizens,” Khan’s letter has read.
He has also pointed out that the issue was not only related to women’s respect but also reflects the mindset of the people uttering such words. Till the report was filed there was no reaction from Trinamool Congress on this count.
