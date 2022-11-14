Assam win mixed team badminton c’ship gold

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Assam won the final of the mixed team championship 3 matches to 1 against Arunachal Pradesh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

The Assam team comprised Tonmoy Bikash Boruah, Isharani Baruah, Abishek Borah, Jayraj Pegu and Manali Bora.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh team featured Laa Tukum, Dolma Tamang, Nikhil Chetry, Pinky Karki, Taring Yania and Sonam Tamang.

The individual rounds began later, with Assam looking to continue to dominate as they won all the men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles matches that they were involved in.14