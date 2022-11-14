Police to quiz FKJGP chief today

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The police have summoned Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) president Dundee Cliff Khongsit to appear at Sadar police station at 11 am on Monday.

He will be questioned in connection with the violence during the public rally on unemployment on October 28. Earlier, the police had questioned two FKJGP leaders— Kitboklang Nongphlang (vice president) and Kharkupar Nongsiej (organising secretary) — for more than eight hours at Sadar police station in connection with the same case.

Last week, the police had issued summons to FKJGP general secretary Eldie N Lyngdoh and senior vice-president Elton C Warjri and quizzed them at Sadar police station.

The FKJGP leaders have been booked under six different sections at Laitumkhrah police station and another six sections at Sadar police station.