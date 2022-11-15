CM inaugurates additional infrastructure of GMCH

Guwahati, Nov 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated five buildings that would serve as additional infrastructure of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) , aimed at transforming the region’s premier institution into a world-class centre dedicated to medical studies and services.

Of the five buildings, a 156-bed guest house, named Vishram Sadan, has been built at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

With separate dormitory facilities for men and women, the guest house will cater to attendants of patients seeking treatment at GMCH.

The chief minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art 450-seat college auditorium built at a cost of Rs 6 crore with partial financial support from Oil India Limited under the public-sector undertaking’s CSR section.

Sarma further inaugurated the infrastructure addition to hostel number 4, built at a cost of Rs 11.06 crore and having a capacity to accommodate 84 seats.

Besides, a nurses quarter, built at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore, and the principal’s residential quarter, built at a cost of Rs 2.03 crore, were also inaugurated by him.

Addressing the faculty members, staff and students of GMCH at the inauguration venue, the chief minister congratulated them for the new infrastructure additions to their esteemed institutions.

These additions, he said, would go a long way in helping the government realise its long-term vision for GMCH.

Referring to the upcoming Pragjyotish Medical College here, the chief minister said the medical college, along with GMCH, would be helpful in asset and resources distribution and immensely benefit patients undergoing treatment for various ailments.

He further announced that the long-standing demand of GMCH students for a playground would be taken up as a priority and necessary instructions would be issued to concerned departments at the earliest.