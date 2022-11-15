FKJGP warns govt against crackdown

SHILLONG, Nov 14: Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) president, Dundee Cliff Khongsit on Monday warned the state government and the police not to push the leaders of the pressure groups to the point of confrontation.

He issued the warning after emerging from the Sadar Police Station where he was summoned in connection with the violence during the public rally on the unemployment problem on October 28.

“It is the duty of the police to summon the leaders of the pressure groups and question them. We have no problem with this. My message to the state government and police is that they should not push us to the walls,” Khongsit told reporters.

He said if the government and police continue to harass them, they will have to “explore options” for confrontation.

He said he was booked under the same sections as the other leaders.

“The summon by the police is like a free coaching class. But we will continue to pressure the state government on the emergent need to address the problem of unemployment among the youth in the state,” Khongsit said.

He said most of the youth in Meghalaya are frustrated due to joblessness.

“I am sure the youth will vent their anger if we decide to go ahead with another protest if the state government does not take steps to address the unemployment problem,” he added.

Earlier, the police had questioned two FKJGP leaders— vice president Kitboklang Nongphlang and organising secretary Kharkupar Nongsiej — for more than eight hours at the Sadar PS in connection with the same case.

Last week, the police issued summons to FKJGP general secretary Eldie N Lyngdoh and senior vice president Elton C Warjri and quizzed them at the Sadar PS.

The FKJGP leaders have been booked under six different sections at the Laitumkhrah PS and another six sections at the Sadar PS.