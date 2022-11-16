ADE wants standard mode of recruitment in NHIDCL

Tura, Nov 16: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) here has urged the NHIDCL in Tura to select candidates for appointment to the post of Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) through the standard mode of recruitment by conducting offline interviews.

The request was made by the association through a letter addressed to the General Manager (P) of NHIDCL, PMU-Tura.

Referring to letter no PMU-Tura/Admin/Gen/02/251 dated November 7, which was received from the NHIDCL, the association made the suggestion in view of it being the post Covid era.

“Recruitment of candidates through video conferencing is unnecessary and may cause a sense of vice among the candidates. Therefore, we propose that it be done using the standard mode of recruitment,” the association said.

IANS