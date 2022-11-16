Govt yet to fulfil teachers’ demands despite promises  

Tura, Nov 16: The Garo Hills Deficit School teachers’ and Employees’ Association (GHDSTEA) on Wednesday demanded that the government fulfill several long pending demands which were made along with their counterparts from Khasi-Jaintia hills recently.

Some of the demands of the teachers included the immediate payment of pending arrears of the revised pay, enhancement of DCRG from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs, implementation of modified ACPS for Deficit School Teachers, finalization of service rules and social security benefits for retired school teachers.

The teachers, in a release while lauding the government for its decision to set up the State Education Commission as announced recently by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, sought that all the pending demands be fulfilled at the earliest.

“We are sad to say that despite several rounds of talks and meetings with the government all of which ended in promises, all of our demands are yet to be fulfilled. We would greatly appreciate it if the government could fulfill the same at the earliest,” the teachers said.