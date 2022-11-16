Mukul slams MDA for failing Education, PMGSY road projects  

Tura, Nov 16: Opposition leader of the TMC in the state, Dr Mukul Sangma on Wednesday slammed the NPP led MDA Government for failing to look after the education sector as well as for the non completion of many PMGSY road projects in the state.

Mukul came down heavily on the ruling government at the Block Level Meeting held at Phulbari in West Garo Hills in an effort to strengthen its base in the area.

Hitting out at the MDA for the number of alleged school shut downs in the rural areas of Garo Hills and the failure to recruit additional teachers, Mukul said, “We have come to learn that the government is not recruiting teachers anymore. They have also closed down schools in the rural areas. I was one of those who got educated in a rural school and my existence depended on it”.

The former Chief Minister said that the negligence of the MDA government to look after the education scenario in such a manner would gravely affect the under privilege children who depend on rural schools for their education.

“These rural schools were the only ones on which rural children depend for their education. But now, it would seem that they prefer to leave the children to their fate by doing nothing,” Mukul said.

Sangma also lambasted the MDA government for the non completion of many PMGSY road projects during its tenure in the state.

“The current government has also drawn a blank with regard to many PMGSY road projects in the state. During my time, PMGSY roads were constructed by the state government as the centre could not provide sufficient funding. But by signing an agreement with the World Bank for funding in 2011, I was able to complete all PMGSY road projects,” Sangma claimed.

Dr Mukul also slammed the current government led by the NPP failing the youths of the state saying, it has no intention to take up the issues being faced by aspiring youths.

“Our youths must be appointed to fill up job vacancies in order to solve the unemployment problem. Why is the current government failing to recruit them?” he questioned.

Others also present furing the block level meeting included Rangsakona MLA Zenith Sangma, Balachanda MDC Agassi Marak and a host of other party leaders.