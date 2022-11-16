Manipur dominate in archery event

Shillong, Nov 15: Manipur dominated the Indian Round of the archery events at the North East Olympic Games 2022, while Assam ruled the Compound division at the SAI Training Centre on Tuesday.

Manipur clinched 6 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze in the Indian Round. Assam, meanwhile, won 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze. Nagaland picked up a lone silver. Hosts Meghalaya claimed 2 bronze medals while Arunachal Pradesh took 1 bronze.

In the Compound events, Assam took home 5 gold and 1 bronze, while Manipur came away with 2 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze.

Meanwhile, Assam were the overall champions in the shooting events, claiming 11 out of the 18 gold medals on offer. Meghalaya won 3 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze.