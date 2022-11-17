Level-3 training for JJM stakeholders by USTM at Dimapur begins

Guwahati, Nov 17: A 4-Day long residential training for the stakeholders of Jal Jeevan Mission has begun yesterday in Dimapur by the Key Resource Centre of University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

The inaugural session of the training programme was attended by Shri Sachin Jaiswal (IAS) D.C., Dimapur as the Chief Guest; Prof. G. D. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, USTM as the Special Guest; Dr.Nibedita Paul, Nodal Officer, KRC-USTM; Er. Nirie – E Nisa, EE PHED (Rural) Division,Dmu; Er. Bendangtola Walling, EE PHED (Urban) Division, Dmu. The Program was Chaired by Shri. VitoG.Sema, San &Hygn Consultant, DWSM, PHED (Urban), Dmu, according to a Press release

Mr K G Banik Management in-charge of KRC USTM was also present in the training for smooth conduction of the training. The four-day long program has been organised by USTM and supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Govt of India.

A total of 60 participants from Nagaland are attending the training from 16thto 19th November 2022. Trainees from VWSC and Village Council are participatingin the programme for better implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

USTM is one of the implementing agencies of the Government of India’s Jal Jeevan Mission having the key resource centre (KRC) at the University campus. It could be mentioned that the KRC of USTM is implementing the project in parts of Meghalaya and Assam state for National Jal Jeevan Mission under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS),the Ministry of Jal Shakti.