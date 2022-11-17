Cachar police asks BDF to refrain from staging Barak bandh

Guwahati, Nov 17: The police administration of Cachar district has directed the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) to call off their 12-hour Barak Valley bandh on November 18.

The bandh was called by BDF in protest against alleged physical harassment of minorities during a rally in Shillong recently and alleged apathy on the part of the Assam government towards the job-seekers of Barak Valley.

In a notice served to BDF chief convener Pradip Dutta Roy under the provision of Section 149 of Cr PC, the officer-in-charge of Silchar police station stated that according to information received “there is every possibility and apprehension of breach of peace if the proposed 12-hour strike is not called off.”

“Moreover, there is sufficient ground to believe that if the members of your organisation assembled in any public place to observe the proposed strike, they will commit cognisable offences, which may invite serious loss of life and government property,” the police officer said.

“In view of this and in exercise of power conferred upon me under Section 149 CrPC, you are here directed by serving upon the notice to refrain from gathering in any public place within Silchar police station’s jurisdiction and also directed to call off your proposed strike,” the notice by the Cachar police, read.

“Further you and any member of your organisation shall not utter any word with deliberate intention to wound the religious feelings of any person and to deliver any inflammatory speech. which may promote enmity between classes, thus inciting to involve in any cognisable offences,” the notice read.

The Cachar police further warned BDF that “non-compliance of the directions may compel the authorities to take action against the organisation according to law.”

Meanwhile, various Opposition parties, including Congress, and organisations have lent support to the 12-hour bandh (from 5am to 5pm on Friday) and assured active cooperation during the protest.