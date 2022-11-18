Book on Vivekananda’s Shillong visit released

SHILLONG, Nov 17: A book titled Swami Vivekananda and Shillong written by Malabika Bisharad was released at Shillong Press Club here on Thursday.

Speaking during the book release, the city-based author said that the inspiration for writing the book was the place at Batti Bazaar Laban where Swami Vivekananda stayed in April-May 1901 for almost 20 days during his last public tour to the then East Bengal and Assam.

She said that Sawmi Vivekananda had urged the state and central government to preserve the house where he had stayed during his visit to Shillong. “We wanted this house to be preserved as heritage site as it has become one of the historical places of Shillong, and to preserve the memories of Vivekananda,” she said.

She stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted her request to make the place where Swami Vivekananda stayed as a heritage site, and had directed the state government to do the needful. She also lamented that the place is in a dilapidated condition.

According to her, the place is under litigation.

Talking about the book, the author said that the book comprises three chapters which include Swami Vivekananda’s visit to East Bengal and Shillong, Swami Vivekananda’s Everlasting Impact in Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Establishment of Ramakrishna Mission, and the initiatives taken to save the important site at Laban.