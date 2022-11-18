Transit home comes up in WKH village

NONGSTOIN, Nov 17: In a bid to provide the necessary help to pregnant women in Mawkadiang village, West Khasi Hills, a new transit home was inaugurated in the village by the Director of Health Services (MCH&FW), L Challam, on Thursday.

The ‘Venture Transit Home’ is run by the Stepphyrnai village organisation.

Transit homes are one of the components of the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme (CM-SMS) wherein the services provided are furnished accommodation for pregnant women, her attendants and traditional birth attendants, besides food for them. They will provide accommodations for infants also.

The transit homes are mainly accommodations located near district hospitals, community health centres, or primary health centres, where a high-risk pregnant woman from inaccessible areas can stay well before her due date to facilitate timely access to essential childbirth care and postpartum care.

Transit homes under the CM-SMS aim to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in Meghalaya.