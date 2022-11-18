KSU wants C&RD block at Umdohlun or Wahkaji

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 17: The Khasi Students’ Union has once again pitched for creation of another Community and Rural Development Block at Umdohlun or Wahkaji area in South West Khasi Hills, in a bid to ease the problems of people living in remote places who struggle to reach out to the administration due to the long distance.

“The creation of the C&RD Block at either Umdohlun or Wahkaji was the most important thing for the people of 44 villages from Phlangdiloin, Umdohlun and Warsan Lyngdoh area, as people from these villages, which fall under Mawkyrwat C&RD Block and Ranikor C&RD Block, have to travel 30-50 kilometres and spent about 2-3 hours on the vehicle to reach Mawkyrwat. Also, there are villages from Phlangdiloin area which are under Ranikor C&RD Block who had to travel about three hours by foot to reach Ranikor,” president of the KSU South West Khasi Hills, Forwardman Nongrem, said.

The Union had raised this issue with the state government in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and again in February earlier this year, he said. The leaders of the union had met C&RD Minister Hamletson Dohling and reminded him of people’s problems.

The union also urged the public representatives including Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton L Tongkhar, MDC of Mawkyrwat Carness Sohshang, MLA and MDC of Ranikor Pius Marwein, and the headmen of all the villages to seriously tackle this issue.