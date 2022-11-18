NEHU assistant prof selected for Charles Wallace Fellowship

TURA, Nov 17: Bringing pride to the university, Dr Namrata Pathak, an assistant professor, Department of English, NEHU, Tura Campus, has been selected for the prestigious Charles Wallace Fellowship at SOAS — South Asia Institute, University of London.

The fellowship is provided to an Indian academic, writer or translator between the age group of 25-45 years. These fellowships enable academics (historians and social scientists) as well as writers and translators to spend around three months, at a specified host university in the UK. “Her proposal has been selected from a very competitive field for the unique research angle and potential for excellence in the area of performance studies”, stated the intimation from the selection committee.

During the fellowship term of three months between January to May, 2023, Dr Pathak will focus on her own research work besides taking part in the university life of SOAS, University of London. Fellows (and artists) are expected to contribute to the life of the host institution by giving lectures or leading a seminar presenting their own research or writing.

Every year, Dr. Pathak organises a 12-day “Theatre in Education” workshop in the Department of English, NEHU, Tura in collaboration with National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, which, in the words of the participants, provide a rich platform to the local students to showcase their talents.

Moreover, she organized talks and events that gave the students in Garo Hills the scope to interact with literary stalwarts. Besides many writing credits in national and international journals, magazines and other sources, she has published five books.