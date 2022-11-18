Man kills self after wife’s death

Pune, Nov 17: A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday three days after his pregnant wife died in an accident in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, police said.

Ramesh Kanaskar consumed some poisonous substance in the early hours of Thursday, said an official.

On November 14, Kanaskar was riding motorcycle with his mother-in-law and wife Vidya (22) riding pillion in Warulwadi area of Junnar tehsil. They ran into a speed breaker, so Vidya got down, but was hit by an approaching tractor trolley. (PTI)