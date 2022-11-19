‘TMC not a party from outside’

TURA, Nov 18: Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday roundly dismissed allegations of the TMC being an outside party and said such words were an attempt to malign.

Cementing his claim, Banerjee said those that are saying such things should remember that another son of the soil – Purno Agitok Sangma – was a candidate of the Trinamool Congress during the Presidential election in 2012.

“The three petals of the flower in our logo stands for the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia tribes in the state and that is not only a coincidence, it was something that was as if ordained,” Banerjee said, while addressing a massive gathering at the New Tura playground of Tura Law College.

It was one of the biggest rallies by any political party in the western part of the state with more than 25,000 people from across Garo Hills flocking to the venue to catch a glimpse of the TMC leaders, including Banerjee.

Party MLAs, MDCs, state president Charles Pyngrope, legislature party leader Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya TMC in-charge Manash Ranjan Bhunia and party’s national spokesperson Saket Gokhale were also present.

Earlier in the day, the TMC general secretary paid a visit to the residence of the Bishop Rev. Andrew Marak.

Calling for an overthrow of the NPP-led government for its lack of respect to the mandate of the people, Abhishek referred to the NPP as the “National Puppet Party” while also calling the MDA as Conrad Sangma’s “My Development Alliance” for what he termed was the self-serving methods of the present dispensation.

Sensationally, Banerjee predicted that according to what he has seen, the NPP will draw a blank in Garo Hills.

“Looking at the support for us here today, I am sure the NPP will be having sleepless nights. Since the past four months that we began registering supporters for our party, we have touched one lakh today. That’s the number that has already pledged their support to work for us. There will be more in the coming days,” Banerjee said.

“In the next three months, all Meghalayans irrespective of caste, creed and religion will unitedly fight to end the chaos of four and half years due to the incompetent leadership of the NPP-led MDA Government,” he asserted.

“MDA is supposed to stand for Meghalaya Democratic Alliance. However, the collapsing infrastructure in the state proves that all progress has taken place in one family,” he said.

He reminisced that despite Meghalaya’s rich biodiversity, there are roads with potholes, schools without teachers, and youths without jobs.

Continuing the call for debate on the issues facing the state, Banerjee stated that their party representatives were ready to talk at any place and any time.

“The NPP has not even filed its election expenditure report. I am challenging the NPP to come forward and face a debate on why the MDA Government failed drastically in the last four and half years,” asked the TMC leader.

Promising a brighter future for Meghalaya, he stated, “The state would be introduced to a new government in three months that aspires to bring a holistic change. No border MoU would be signed without consulting the people. We will fight to have Garo and Khasi included as languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.”

Earlier addressing the crowd, TMC state president Charles Pyngrope commented: “The TMC believes in the power of the people and aspires for better governance. We will work tirelessly for the people of Meghalaya. We are working for the development of Meghalaya and will strive to make it a model state.”

“We aspired for Meghalaya to become the hub for travel and education. Instead, it has become a hub for gaming and gambling under the MDA Government. We want immediate redressal to restore the state to its lost heritage. We are a party which stands for justice. We will not compromise with our ideologies and principles, said opposition leader Mukul Sangma.