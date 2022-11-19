Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to 29 The Winter Session

New Delhi, 19 Nov 19: The Winter Session of the Parliament will be held from December 7 to December 29, the President’s office informed on Saturday.

“The President has summoned the Parliament to meet on Wednesday, December 7, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 29,” read a note issued by the President’s office.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier tweeted, “”Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate.”

The 258th session of the Rajya Sabha will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

The first day of the Winter Session may be adjourned in memory of the sitting members who passed away since the last session.

IANS