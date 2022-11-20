Shillongites united over football, divided over favourite teams

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Meghalaya has entered a football frenzy mode as FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on Sunday.

This year, Qatar is hosting the biggest football extravaganza which comes once in four years — in a first for any Middle East country.

The Shillong Times interacted with officials, coach, a former India international, and fans to get an insight on what there is to expect from this world cup.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) licensed football coach, Bobby Nongbet, feels there is excitement among the fans for this World Cup as this could be the last for the two of the greatest players to have played the game — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Talking about the overall outlook of squads, the coach said England ride into Qatar in an odd position. He feels this is England’s best chance of winning a World Cup in a generation, albeit spirits have been dampened by their worst run of form since 1992. Talking about Argentina, Nongbet said they are likely heading into their last World Cup with Messi. “The 35-year-old may even call it a day for Argentina after this tournament, made even more likely should they go all the way. Messi finally lifted a trophy with his nation last year after winning the Copa America,” he said.

Belgium have continued to ride high in the rankings by sustained decent performances in major tournaments without actually winning any, he continued. But Samba Boys are top of the charts heading into the 2022 World Cup after dislodging Belgium in March this year.

Stage is set, Nongbet said, for what is likely to be the final World Cup battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Manchester United man due to be 41 by the time of the 2026 tournament.

Nongbet said that he has been a fan of Germany since his childhood.

Meanwhile, All India Football Federation (AIFF) match commissioner, Nicholas Jyrwa, in conversation with The Shillong Times, said that this will be the first time that six countries from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will be taking part in a FIFA World Cup 2022.

Pointing out that Iran, Japan and South Korea’s rankings are in the top 30 globally, Jyrwa recalled that in 2002, South Korea had reached the semi-finals and then lost to Germany 1-0. He said that South Korea are the only team that has played 10 or more editions of the tournament. The head coaches of Asia’s World Cup participants have an average of more than 100 games of international experience.

He said Argentina, with their flair, flamboyance and passion for the game, have always been his favourite team since 1990, but also mentioned Belgium as a formidable international squad.

Jyrwa believes if Lukaku can find his form, then Belgium should be a major challenger in the 2022 World Cup.

He also expects Argentina to put up a good fight, but says Brazil will win the tournament.

According to him, on average across all 34 countries surveyed, 21% of those who have seen, heard, or read anything about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, believe that Brazil will take home the trophy.

Poland’s most reliable goal scorer, Robert Lewandowski, has transitioned his life with Barcelona after leaving Bayern Munich last summer, he said. “In qualifying for Qatar, Lewandowski scored nine and assisted another nine. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him scoring lots of goals in the group stages,” Jyrwa said.

Former India defender, Ailad Kharngap Kynta, on the other hand, feels Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and France are the teams to watch out for in this world cup. He, however, is in favour of Argentina and France as they play attacking football and higher up the pitch.

According to him, Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Heung M Son, Darwin Nunez, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Rúben Dias and Alphonso Davies are likely to put up a good show at the World Cup. He even feels Qatar, as a host country, may perform well.

A football fan, Joe Thangkhiew, said two favourites are Argentina and Brazil. He, however, sees no team from Asia reaching the quarter-finals. “This time I am supporting Brazil,” Thangkhiew said.

According to him, the United States and South Korea has the ability to upset any top ranking footballing nation on any given day.