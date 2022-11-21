FIFA World Cup Buzz

FIFA’s revenue touches $7.5 bn for current WC period

DOHA, Nov 20: FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced hours before the opening game: YouTube, Visit Las Vegas and Fine Hygienic Holding, all in the third-tier category of regional sponsors. The late arrivals to complete the slate of World Cup sponsors helped lift FIFA’s four-year income to more than $1 billion ahead of the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The numbers were revealed Sunday at a closed-doors meeting of more than 200 FIFA member federations whose cash grants from the Switzerland-based football body have risen sharply since Gianni Infantino was elected in 2016. The extra income was buoyed by commercial deals with state-backed companies in the gas-rich World Cup host country. (AP)

World Cup fans to get alcohol at stadiums with $3,000 ticket

DOHA, Nov 20: For a price, there will be plenty of Champagne, whiskey, vodka and even sommelier-selected wines available for fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar. And beer, too, for this exclusive group of high rollers. At a cost of $3,000 per ticket, fans will be able to enjoy high-end alcoholic drinks and fine food in the luxurious hospitality lounges, suites and restaurants at the eight stadiums built and renovated for football’s biggest event. For $950 per person, clients of long-time FIFA partner MATCH Hospitality will be served wine, beer and “street food on the move” in a tented village next to the stadium. “Precisely the kind of experience that people would expect in a fine restaurant, or in a sports bar,” MATCH executive chairman Jaime Byrom said in an interview. The beer policy finally agreed to in September was changed at nearly the last minute. Only alcohol-free Bud Zero will be sold inside the stadium grounds at the 64 games. (AP)

Ahead of opening day, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles

DOHA, Nov 20: Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA’s most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned away largely in stride. Outside the venue, Qatari police, security guards and others guided the thousands away with giant foam fingers, bullhorns and blinking traffic control wands. But the overflowing concert comes before the rest of the 1.2 million fans expected at the tournament arrive in this tiny nation on the Arabian Peninsula. (AP)

Messi, Ronaldo join hands for first-ever joint promotion

Doha, Nov 20: Considered to be two of the greatest players of this generation Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi joined forces to produce one of the most iconic images in football history. The image was shared by both the footballers on the eve of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, through their Instagram accounts. While some social media users called it “iconic”, others hailed it as the “picture of the century”. With both of them sharing 12 Ballon d’Or’s between them, Ronaldo and Messi came together for a promotion campaign by Louis Vuitton ahead of the World Cup. Many view the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to be the final one for both players with the Argentinian great already confirming it. However, the Portuguese star has said he wants to play for a few more years. (IANS)