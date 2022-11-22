Conrad condoles deaths at Mukroh ; ex-gratia announced

Shillong, Nov 22: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today condoled the death of six persons in the unfortunate incident that occurred at Mukroh village in West Jaiñtia Hills District.

“Six persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards. Out of the six deceased individuals, five were Meghalaya residents and 1one is from the Assam Forest Guard,” the Chief Minister said.

“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased- Sh. Thal Shadap, Sh. Nikhasi Dhar, Sh.Sik Talang, Sh.Tal Nartiang and Sh. Chirup Sumer. May these precious souls rest in peace,” the CM said in a statement.

“The Meghalaya Government strongly condemns the incident where the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing.

“The Government of Meghalaya will take all steps to ensure that justice is served, and action is taken against those responsible in this inhuman act,” he said.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect and mourning for the deceased, Meghalaya Government has decided to cancel all official festivals including the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

State Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui has reached the spot of the incident and FIR has been registered by the Meghalaya Police.

An ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 Lakh each will be released to the next of kin of the deceased.

The state Cabinet will sit today to decide on the next course of action which the Government will take with regards to this incident.

“We also had a meeting with traditional heads, Rangbah Shnongs and religious leaders, members of Civil Society and NGOs to discuss, inform and appeal for their support to stand together in these difficult times,” the Home Minister said.

“I appeal to all citizens of the State to pray for the departed souls and their families. I also appeal to our citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the State. The State Government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that law and order is maintained,” he further said.