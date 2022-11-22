Cherry Blossom festival cancelled because of Mukroh incident

Shillong, Nov 22: All the festivals in Meghalaya including the Cherry Blossom festival have been cancelled due to this morning’s firing incident on the Assam-Meghalaya boundary at Mukroh Village, according to the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The Chief Minister who held an emergency meeting today said that the Meghalaya Government would contact the Union Home Minister to express its grievances following the incident at Mukroh.

Conrad said that the place of incident is well within Meghalaya and an FIR has been filed. It was also informed that six people have died in the incident and 2 others seriously injured.

Cacellation of Chery Blossom Festival is bound to serve a blow to the state’s tourism sector given that a lot of tourists were due to arrive for the two-day festival that was scheduled to begin on November 24 . All hotels in Shillong and neighbouring areas are fully booked in view of the festival that is construed Meghalaya’s answer to Horn Bill fest of Nagaland