Mehrauli Murder: Aftab to undergo polygraph test

New Delhi, Nov 22 : The questioning of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and subsequently chopping her body into several pieces, has revealed that Aftab on May 6 along with Shraddha visited Tosh in Himachal Pradesh and bought ‘weed’ there.

The police have also collected some digital evidence which corroborated with his words.

“He had visited Tosh a couple of times earlier also with his friends and had bought weed, as he is fond of it,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a few bills from the 28-year-old Aftab’s rented accommodation in Chattarpur area, and both have different mobile numbers on it.

“A mover and packers bill from Mumbai’s Vasai to Delhi was found and another was a refrigerator bill which Aftab had bought from Tilak Electronic shop in Delhi,” the source said.

After allegedly murdering Shraddha (27), Aftab used her phone number when he bought the fridge that he allegedly used to store her chopped body parts, said sources.

The police have also moved to Saket Court on Monday seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aftab, as he is misleading the investigators.

“Police team might conduct a polygraph test before the Narco test. The test is likely to be conducted in Rohini’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” the source said, adding that drug angle is also being probed.

Aftab had killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and then chopped her body into many pieces.

So far, the place of offence, the rented accommodation in Chattarpur, has been closely inspected by the crime team and experts from forensics, police said.

From the house, multiple exhibits have been seized.

However, blood stained clothes and weapons of the offence are yet to be recovered.

“Following up on the disclosures by Aftab, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where several bones have been seized,” said the official.

To ascertain whether the bones are that of Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for DNA analysis.

The report of DNA tests will take 15 days. (IANS)