RPI expresses anger over Mukroh killing

Tura, Nov 22: The Republican Party of India (RPI) which just made its appearance in Garo Hills as well as the state on Tuesday, expressed anger over the brutal killing of five people by the Assam Forest and Police personnel at Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills, while at the same time conveying its solidarity with the families of those that lost their lives.

“The Conrad Sangma-led MDA Government is directly responsible for this untoward incident. We strongly believe that the occurrence of such incidents could have been prevented had the MOU on land settlement not been signed against the people’s will between the two states,” its Spokesperson and former militant, Novembirth Ch Marak said.

The party demanded that the strictest of action be taken against those from Assam who were involved in the killing as well as the implementation of all necessary security measures across highly sensitive border areas. Besides, the party also demanded that compensation of a minimum of Rs 1crore be given to the next of kin and that of Rs. 50 lakhs for all injured along with at least 1secured Government job to each victims’ families.