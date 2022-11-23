3 nabbed in staged abduction case  

Tura, Nov 23: A person who staged his own abduction to demand ransom, along with two of his accomplices was on Tuesday, November 22, arrested by the East Garo Hills with the help of their counterparts from North Garo Hills, in two separate incidents.

According to the East Garo Hills police, information was received on November 18 that one, Azad Ali had been abducted by unknown miscreants from Dagal area under Songsak PS following which, an operation was launched and a case registered.

After five days of investigation, police finally got a breakthrough and arrested two persons from Bochuma village in North Garo Hills with the help- of the district police. Upon thorough interrogation, it was found that the abduction was staged and the alleged abducted person, Azad Ali was at Dudhnoi. A police team immediately rushed to Dudhnoi and Ali was apprehended.

Following the arrests, another FIR was filed against Ali for staging a false abduction. A case was registered vide Songsak PS Case no. 07(11)2022 u/s 120B/182/211/420 IPC.