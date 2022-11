Tura, Nov 23: The Garo Students’ Union IGSU) from East Garo Hills has conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims who died during the brutal firing by Assam police at Mukroh.

The union while offering its condolences also demanded action against the perpetrators as well the setting up of a Meghalaya Police Outpost in the area. The union also informed that its members would be donning black badges on November 24 in solidarity with the victims’ families.