MCA comes to NE teams’ defence

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 22: India international Dinesh Karthik on Monday had expressed displeasure after his state side – Tamil Nadu – inflicted a massive 435-run defeat on Arunachal Pradesh in the league phase of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase .

It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off!” Karthik had tweeted.

“Can’t they (Northeast) have a separate group and then qualify ?” his tweet further read.

However, the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) Naba Bhattacharjee, came to the defence of the newcomers of domestic cricket.

“States like yours started playing in BCCI tournaments 5/6/7 decades back while in NE our debut was just 5 years back. Relax! It will not take 50 years for us to reach where you are today..10-15 years will be enough!” Bhattacharjee said in a tweet directed at Karthik.