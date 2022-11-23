Meghalaya Cricket Association to promote inclusive cricket

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 22: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has announce its official partnership with My Action Replay and cricHQ for live streaming and digital scoring of all levels of cricket being played under the aegis of the state apex body.

The partnership will equip the MCA to live stream matches and have greater access to individual player data, historical data, competition and fixtures management, and analytics. cricHQ will work with the cricket body to provide live streaming and indexed highlights of matches, bringing the game to a broader audience.

The partnership came into effect after periodic meetings and discussions between representatives of the MCA and My Action Replay and cricHQ officials in India.

MCA president Nababrata Bhattacharjee said, “This partnership leads to a long-term community development around cricket and it is a great milestone for Meghalaya Cricket Association to bring the content to all stakeholders and develop the cricket ecosystem”

“It will also digitise and organise all cricket tournaments from schools, district level, women’s cricket, informal cricket and academies.

“All of these games and statistics should not only be available for growing the game but bring in a digitised experience while provide analytics,” he added.