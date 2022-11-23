Poland, Mexico play out draw

Lewandowski misses second half penalty

By Agencies
Doha: Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves a penalty kick by Poland's Robert Lewandowski during the World Cup group C soccer match between Mexico and Poland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. AP/PTI Phot0(AP11_22_2022_000281B)

DOHA, Nov 22: Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup.
It was Lewandowski’s first penalty miss for the national team. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without a World Cup goal.
The Poland forward was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, came up yelling in celebration after his stop, sending the crowd into chants of “Memo!”
While Mexico dominated possession, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all three of El Tri’s shots on goal. The draw was good for Argentina, which was upset by Saudi Arabia 2-1. (AP)

