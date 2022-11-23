‘Ronaldo to leave Man Utd with immediate effect’

DOHA, Nov 22: Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. He detailed his ruptured relationship with the manager and said he felt “provoked” by the coach and accusing the Dutchman of lacking “empathy.”

Ronaldo was also apparently unhappy with ten Hag’s decision to use him only for the last minutes of a game.

Last week, United said it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.” (AP)