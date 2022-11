Shillong, Nov 24: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), has taken suo motu cognizance pertaining to the killing of 5 citizens of Meghalaya according to the news items published in “The Shillong Times” dated 23rd November, under the caption “5 M’laya citizens killed in ‘unprovoked’ firing”.

The Commission has directed the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, to submit a Detailed Report into the incident within 15 days of receipt of the notice.