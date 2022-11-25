HITO red flag rally in U Soso Tham auditorium tomorrow

Shillong, Nov 25: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) on Friday informed that the proposed venue for the ‘Red Flag’ rally on 26th November has been shifted to U Soso Tham auditorium premises from 3pm onwards, as intimated to the district administration.

In a statement, HITO president, Donbok Dkhar informed that the purpose of the rally is to mourn the loss of our precious fellow citizens’ lives, who continuously live in fear along the inter-state border between Meghalaya and Assam, and, from time to time remain oppressed by all quarters especially both governments of Assam and Meghalaya.

While seeking the people’s wholehearted support towards this humble appeal, he called upon all law-abiding citizens of our beloved land to spare time to participate in this rally.

“We also appeal to all businesses to remain open as usual as our battle is not against any individual or community, but solely against the respective state governments which have failed to abide by the Constitution on guaranteeing the freedom of lives and livelihood of all citizens,” Dkhar said.