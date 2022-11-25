Pressure groups to decide on future agitation course soon

Shillong, Nov 25: The five pressure groups–KSU, FKJGP, HYNF, RBYF and JSU- on Friday informed that they will be meeting next week to decide on their future agitations if the NPP-led MDA Government failed to take steps on their legitimate demands especially on the safety and security of the Khasi people residing along the inter-State boundary with Assam.

“The government should fulfill our legitimate demand as soon as possible. We are demanding for the setting up of police outposts in all the sensitive areas of the inter-State border,” KSU general secretary Donald V. Thabah told The Shillong Times.

He also clarified these agitations which they have called was to oppose the high handedness of the Assam Government against the Khasi villagers and to condemn the lackadaisical attitude of the Meghalaya Government towards addressing the difficulties and problems of the people residing along the borders.

According to him, this agitation is not against the Assamese community or any other community. Stating that they have set any kind of timeline, KSU general secretary said that he hopes that the state government will respond to their demands.

“We will have to meet again next week to decide on our future agitations if the state government continues to remain adamant,” Thabah added.