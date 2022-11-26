Iran bounce back with 2-0 victory over Wales

AL RAYYAN, Nov 25: As protests that have gripped Iran emerged at the World Cup, its national team rallied late for its first win at the tournament in Qatar.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 on Friday.

Celebrations by the team were in contrast to the scene outside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where pro-government fans harassed anti-government national team supporters.

Iran’s victory came after a disastrous loss 6-2 to England in the opener in Qatar, as players were dogged by questions about the unrest back in Iran.

Cheshmi’s strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was pressed into duty when starter Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute for a high challenge on Mehdi Taremi.

Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal moments later and Iran wildly celebrated – tossing coach Carlos Queiroz in the air – while Welsh players dropped in disbelief to the field. Iran goes on to play the United States on Tuesday for its final match in Group B.

Gareth Bale made his 110th appearance for Wales, the most all-time for the national team, but the Welsh appeared sluggish early after a 1-1 draw with the United States in their opener.

Wales, which fell to last place in the group with the loss, faces a tough challenge in England on Tuesday. Wales is making just its second appearance at the World Cup and first since 1958. (AP)