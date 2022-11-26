Senegal cruise past Qatar 3-1

Doha, Nov 25: Qatar is staring at the World Cup exit.

Senegal sent the host team to a second loss at its home tournament on Friday after seizing on a defensive error from the Qatar team for the opening goal in a 3-1 victory.

Qatar’s elimination from the World Cup could now come on Friday and less than a week into the tournament it’s been preparing to play in for 12 years if Netherlands and Ecuador draw in the day’s other Group A game, or if the Dutch win.

It would confirm Qatar as the worst-performing host team in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

Senegal, on the other hand, got its campaign back on track after earlier losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.

Against Qatar, Senegal striker Boulaye Dia drilled in the first goal after defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance under no pressure, didn’t connect properly and landed on his backside. The ball dribbled away from Khoukhi.

Dia lashed it in.

Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with a header from a corner.

Qatar was denied a penalty and the chance of the lead before Dia’s goal when Akram Afif was clear on the left and then knocked over by a charging Ismaila Sarr. Referee Antonio Mateu of Spain didn’t award a penalty.

Qatar did at least score a goal through substitute Mohammed Muntari. He headed in to finally beat Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper had pulled off two world-class saves to deny Qatar, which rallied in the second half. (AP)