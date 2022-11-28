Costa Rica score late winner to beat Japan in Group E

Al Rayyan, Nov 27: Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday, leaving both teams with three points after two games in Group E of the World Cup.

Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear the ball and hit the net from 18 meters just off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

The match at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium was tactical and largely lackluster, particularly in a first half that did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.

Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas came up with several rapid fire saves in the final minutes to ensure the win.

Japan has one Group E game remaining with Spain, and Costa Rica faces Germany in its final group match.

Japan had the edge in corners, shots, and possession.

Ritsu Doan, who scored one of Japan’s goals in the 2-1 win over Germany, looked the most threatening early with runs down the right side looking to cut in crosses.

Costa Rica’s most menacing player always looked like Joel Campbell, trying to use his speed on the left flank.

Hidemasa Morita tested Navas with a blistering shot in the first minute, and Takuma Asano forced another save a minute later.

Despite Japan’s attacking intent, the late defensive error cost the team, which seemed headed for a draw and a valuable point. (AP)