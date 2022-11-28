Neymar working ‘24 hours a day’ to return

Doha, Nov 27: Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos said Sunday.

Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return – or said if he will return at all.

“He is sleeping in physiotherapy, 24 hours a day,” Marquinhos said.

“That shows how much he wants to be back with us. We don’t know when it’s going to happen, but we hope we will have him with us again as soon as possible and in good health mentally and physically.”

Brazil coach Tite said he had to “force” Neymar and right back Danilo – who is also injured – to stop their treatment on Sunday and go be with teammates at the last training before the match against Switzerland. Tite said after the match against Serbia, Neymar was in physiotherapy until five or six in the morning. (AP)