Meghalaya govt lifts suspension of mobile internet services

Shillong, Nov 28: Meghalaya Chief Secretary Donald P. Wahlang on Monday informed that the state government has decided to lift the temporary suspension of mobile internet and data services that was imposed in seven districts of the state since November 22 last in the wake of Mukroh firing incident last week.

The government has taken the decision in view of the improvement of the overall law and order situation.

He further informed that some of the mobile service providers has already resumed the services.