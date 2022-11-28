WKH police sets up control room to curb illegal coal transportation

Nongstoin, Nov 28: In an attempt to curb the illegal transportation of coal in an around West Khasi Hills (WKH), the Superintendent of Police has informed that the West Khasi Hills Police has set up a police control room where the general public can complaint directly to the police through the help line numbers 93664984499 / 6909642019.

The Superintendent of Police has also informed that these help line numbers will be functional 24 X 7 for reporting of the illegal extraction and transportation of coal.

Therefore, the SP urged the general public and concerned citizens to complaint directly to the help line numbers if there is an illegal transportation and extraction of coal.