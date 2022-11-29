Meghalaya decides to set up 7 police outposts along sensitive state boundary

By By Our Reporter
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma briefs media persons after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. ST photo.

 

Shillong, Nov 29: Meghalaya Cabinet today approved the Meghalaya Mental Health and Social Care Policy, amendment to the Meghalaya Victim Compensation Scheme 2019 and setting up of seven police outposts on sensitive locations along the inter-state boundary.

The Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said the Cabinet decided to approve and sanction police outposts at seven sensitive locations along the inter-state boundary. The police outposts will be located at Muria in East Jaintia Hills;  Mukroh and Tihwiya in West Jaintia Hills ;  Rani Jirang in Ri Bhoi ; Umwali Lejadubi and Langpih in West Khasi Hills  and Athiabari in West Khasi Hills.

The  cabinet further sanctioned  up gradation  of the existing outposts to full-fledged police stations at  Patharkhmah in Ri Bhoi   and Kyrshai in West Khasi Hills.

He  informed that the seven outposts had been sanctioned and approved  with an estimated annual  expenditure of Rs 14 crores.

The CM said the State DGP would visit areas especially in Ri Bhoi bordering Block-II and come back with a proposal on the areas of differences falling mainly in Ri-Bhoi and the second list will be out soon.

Talking about the Meghalaya Mental Health and Social Care Policy, the CM said  it was needed to ensure proper care is given to those in need.

On amendment of the Meghalaya Victim compensation scheme 2019, he said that the amendment was needed and as per national policy different levels of compensation have been increased.

 

