Conrad assures action

SHILLONG, Nov 29: The state government is expected to take firm action against those behind last week’s incident that led to a law-and-order problem and tension in Meghalaya.

“There will always be a line we will draw, a limit to which things can go and in the past one week there were some incidents that went beyond certain limits which cannot be accepted,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday when asked if his government has been weak in dealing with law-and-order situations.

Following the Mukroh incident, sporadic violence broke out in Shillong. Many civilians were assaulted and three policewomen were manhandled. One of the injured civilians was taken to a city hospital.

During the melee, one police-requisitioned bus and a police Gypsy were vandalised. Attempts were made to torch a police-requisitioned bus. A traffic booth in Shillong Civil Hospital was also vandalised.

“It is easier to give the order to shoot people and to use force but it is more difficult to understand and have the patience to resolve and to keep the larger interest when so much noise is being made everywhere,” Sangma said.

Stating that he has no problem with whatever view the people harbour, he said: “For me, peace and tranquillity, the safety of the citizens, and the overall growth of our state are paramount.”

“There are challenges. We can use force and make the situation even more complicated or we can have dialogue and resolve which is sometimes the tougher thing to do but I prefer that,” he added.

The CM said anybody can make any statement but at the end of the day, patience can help resolve a situation.

“People can say many things. I see the larger picture. It is much easier to order to fire guns and beat up people than listen and hold talks to resolve an issue,” he said.

He said that the law-and-order situation is being monitored closely and things are comparatively calmer than before “but the government cannot be complacent”. He urged all the stakeholders to work together for the greater goal of development.

He dismissed the demand of the Opposition for President’s Rule in Meghalaya, maintaining it will not solve anything.

“We need to work together. Civil society groups, churches and religious organisations, the elders and traditional heads have called for peace,” Sangma said, adding the time is not ideal for politicising the issue.